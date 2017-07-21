K-12 funding failure and higher ed revenue streams: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at higher ed revenue streams with deep dives into how administrators can generate alternative revenue sources and also rethink their approaches to fundraising.
Additionally, we caught up with Coursera Chief Product Officer Tom Willerer for insight on how the company is approaching access and personalization in its online learning model, and how his experience innovating how users share recommendations at Netflix is playing a role in that.
Of course, online learning isn't the only place institutions are looking to improve student experiences with technology. San Jose State University, for example, is hoping to do so in campus life as the latest to partner with mobile app provider OOHLALA for an app that will, among other things, help the school in its approach to campus activities, based on data submitted by students.
Meanwhile in K-12, state education budgets are perpetuating ongoing inequity, and Illinois is standing as a prime example with Gov. Bruce Rauner's recent threat to veto a school funding bill over a provision that would require the state to pick up the tab for the employer contributions to teacher pensions in Chicago. CPS CEO Forrest Claypool contends that separate but unequal funding systems have often left the district having to cover pensions by diverting Title I funds.
Be sure to check out these stories and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Coursera's Tom Willerer talks personalization, access: For 3.5 years, the company's chief product officer has improved user experience with lessons learned during his time at Netflix.
- 'Funding for failure': officials say education isn't created for everyone: State education budget models perpetuate a system of inequity.
- Getting resourceful: how administrators can generate alternative sources of revenue : College and university presidents struggling to meet their bottom-lines can develop sources of additional revenue with some of these strategies.
- Amid strained finances, higher ed rethinks fundraising: Institutions of all shapes and sizes are working to build and maintain better alumni relationships — and sometimes making cuts in unexpected places.
- San Jose State U will utilize mobile app to enhance student life: Commuters in particular will find it easier to learn more about activities and campus life with the new app, according to Associate Vice President of Campus Life Sonja Daniels.
