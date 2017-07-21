K-12 funding failure and higher ed revenue streams: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at higher ed revenue streams with deep dives into how administrators can generate alternative revenue sources and also rethink their approaches to fundraising.

Additionally, we caught up with Coursera Chief Product Officer Tom Willerer for insight on how the company is approaching access and personalization in its online learning model, and how his experience innovating how users share recommendations at Netflix is playing a role in that.

Of course, online learning isn't the only place institutions are looking to improve student experiences with technology. San Jose State University, for example, is hoping to do so in campus life as the latest to partner with mobile app provider OOHLALA for an app that will, among other things, help the school in its approach to campus activities, based on data submitted by students.

Meanwhile in K-12, state education budgets are perpetuating ongoing inequity, and Illinois is standing as a prime example with Gov. Bruce Rauner's recent threat to veto a school funding bill over a provision that would require the state to pick up the tab for the employer contributions to teacher pensions in Chicago. CPS CEO Forrest Claypool contends that separate but unequal funding systems have often left the district having to cover pensions by diverting Title I funds.

