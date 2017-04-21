Lesson plan sales and accreditation databases: The week's most-read education news

This week, the trend of educators seeking an additional source of revenue by selling lesson plans online, or saving time and resources by buying them, via sites like Teachers Pay Teachers made headlines. A handful of teachers have reportedly made millions, but questions persist around whether they are legally able to do so, dependent upon whether they or their school or district contractually owns the intellectual property being sold.

Meanwhile in higher ed, New York's new free tuition plan will also bring with it an $8 million investment in open educational resources. Additionally, several stats back up the assertion that higher ed isn't fully taking advantage of digital marketing opportunities in efforts to recruit today's mobile-fixated student population.

And at the U.S. Department of Education, a new database is adding transparency on accreditation, allowing users to search and view accreditation statuses and data for colleges and universities nationwide.

Be sure to check out our look at how Kentucky's Lindsey Wilson College is benefitting from its new mobile app and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!