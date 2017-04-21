Lesson plan sales and accreditation databases: The week's most-read education news
This week, the trend of educators seeking an additional source of revenue by selling lesson plans online, or saving time and resources by buying them, via sites like Teachers Pay Teachers made headlines. A handful of teachers have reportedly made millions, but questions persist around whether they are legally able to do so, dependent upon whether they or their school or district contractually owns the intellectual property being sold.
Meanwhile in higher ed, New York's new free tuition plan will also bring with it an $8 million investment in open educational resources. Additionally, several stats back up the assertion that higher ed isn't fully taking advantage of digital marketing opportunities in efforts to recruit today's mobile-fixated student population.
And at the U.S. Department of Education, a new database is adding transparency on accreditation, allowing users to search and view accreditation statuses and data for colleges and universities nationwide.
- Teachers benefit from selling lesson plans online, but questions of legality persist: The trend is ballooning, with at least a dozen teachers reportedly becoming millionaires after selling their plans on the site Teachers Pay Teachers.
- $8M for OER accompanies NY's tuition plan: The money will be split evenly between CUNY and SUNY campuses to promote the use of digital materials for students.
- Universities not taking full advantage of digital marketing: Recruiting in higher ed remains rooted in conventional approaches that don't take advantage of students’ affinity and familiarity with social media and digital marketing.
- Kentucky college gets far more than a communication platform in branded app: Lindsey Wilson College’s LWC Mobile helps administrators better understand and serve students, and it may even be contributing to student retention.
- New Ed Dept database adds transparency on accreditation: The new database lets users search a database for accreditation information, providing a safeguard for a variety of stakeholders.
