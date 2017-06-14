LocknCharge and Sphero Edu Roll into ISTE 2017

Sponsored Content By

In the last decade technology has become a critical aspect of the modern classroom, shaping the way students collaborate and learn. Technology has helped expand course offerings, experiences, build 21st century skills, and increase engagement amongst students.

Mobile device deployments have traditionally revolved around building a strong infrastructure to support Chromebooks and tablets in the classroom, and discovering innovative ways to best utilize these devices for teaching and learning.

However, over the last couple of years, a second wave of device deployments are beginning to gain traction: technology to support STEAM learning and the ever-growing makerspace movement. Makerspaces offer tools and opportunities for hands-on learning and creation to engage students in developing real-world problem-solving skills.

Devices like Sphero Edu’s SPRK+ Robot incorporates technology with collaborative STEAM activities to nurture students’ imagination and develop 21st century coding skills – all while having fun. As schools increase investments into robotics, 3D printing and other emerging technologies, they’ll need to develop efficient ways to manage these deployments.

