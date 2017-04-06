Maryland Gov Hogan blasts 'unreasonable' professional days, defends later start date

Dive Brief:

In a March 29 letter to Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Durso, obtained by Education Dive, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan blasts the superintendent as being beholden to teacher union contracts following Durso's criticism of the controversial after-Labor Day start date for Maryland schools.

Hogan states that districts should not consider extending the school year past June 15 in the case of inclement weather, and points to the "unreasonable number of 'professional days'" built into the MCPS school calendar as places to cut in the event the district is worried weather will keep schools from meeting the 180 days needed for the school year.

The governor also suggested teachers should complete professional development in the summer and said perhaps the district should worry more about the safety of its students in light of recent incidents than the changes to the start date.

Dive Insight:

This is a classic example of what happens when education policies are enacted without the input of those working directly in schools and districts. The decision to move start dates back in Maryland has generated some controversy, and if the back and forth between the governor and superintendent of the state's largest school district is any indication, that may not die down any time soon. Already, some schools are talking about cutting Spring Break and other off days to meet the requirement.

Some teachers are applauding the later start date, which means a longer summer break, but many are concerned that a longer break might lead to greater summer slide, and thus more time needed on review when students return to class. No one can dispute the importance of professional development for teachers and administrators, whether that's time to catch up on new tech that will be rolled out at the school, or diversity and cultural sensitivity training to teach educators how to best serve all students. And if a longer summer comes at the expense of professional development days, or if those days begin to infringe upon the break, there may be unintended negative consequences in school — from student engagement to greater teacher attrition.