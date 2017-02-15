Michigan considers $20M boost to vocational ed

Dive Brief:

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder proposed a $20 million competition grant program in his 2018 budget that would give districts a shot at funding to offset the costs of new machinery for career and technical education classes.

Crain’s reports the proposal is part of a broader effort to break down negative stereotypes about the skilled trades and get more high school students interested in them at a time when employers are facing a shortage of talent.

3-D printers, construction equipment, welding simulators and medical devices are among those in demand at the high school level, where a lack of equipment means fewer students can take classes that might prepare them for waiting jobs.

Dive Insight:

The focus on preparing all students for a four-year college has contributed to negative stereotypes about vocational education. But high-quality career and technical education programs offer opportunities for school-community partnerships that connect students with professionals in the region and open their eyes to jobs they might not otherwise have considered.

A growing number of students are considering NAFTrack Certification, which gives them special preference in job interviews if they demonstrate knowledge and skill mastery in high school career and technical education classes. Other statewide and regional efforts offer similar credentials for students exploring career pathways.