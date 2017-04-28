Minnesota school highlights power of teacher autonomy

Dive Brief:

When a group of teachers at Orchard Lake Elementary in Lakeville, MN, had a vision for a school with more focus on personalized learning and teacher collaboration with less top-down decision-making, they saw opening a charter separate from the district as the only option — but Education Week reports Superintendent Lisa Snyder instead worked with them to realize that vision.

Following school board approval in 2013, they launched Impact Academy at Orchard Lake as a pilot program which now includes the entire school, with all 34 teachers across its three "vertical, K-5 communities" having autonomy to make decisions around things like knocking down walls for open class environments allowing students to work across grade levels in "right fit" groups, Ed Week reports.

Numbers from the Teacher-Powered Schools Initiative indicate some 115 similar schools exist across 18 states, with 24 in Minnesota alone that have been bolstered by a $500,000 grant program from the state's legislature.

Dive Insight:

As pressure increases for more innovative learning models, it's worth consideration by policymakers that top-down mandates and stringent accountability measures don't necessarily inspire the amount of creativity and enthusiasm needed to do so. Conversely, those very measures — like, say, teacher evaluations tied to standardized tests — can discourage efforts to innovate for fear of loss of employment or school closure in the event that they don't work out.

As two administrators and a classroom teacher on a SXSWedu panel pointed out in March, the people in the classroom every day are perhaps K-12's greatest untapped engines of innovation. They likely have a better idea of what will work and what won't than a bureaucrat who wasn't trained to do the job, and if they have ways to engage students and create a more collaborative, productive learning environment, it's probably worth it to let them make the effort without fear of reprisal under top-down mandates.

In addition to giving teachers more autonomy in school decisions, a smaller step administrators can take is to give them a seat at the table in professional development planning. A prevailing argument as personalized learning grows in popularity for students is that teachers, as well, should be given a say in what opportunities they have to gain desired skill sets and improve their pedagogy in the areas where they have the highest need. Just as there's no one-size-fits-all method of teaching every child, each educator also has their own strengths and weaknesses that can be honed and improved upon with more say on their part.