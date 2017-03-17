Minority faculty members grapple with choice between institutional mission and resources

Dive Brief:

Minority professors frequently face dissonance in the choice between research support and pathways to professional success at high research universities, and personal missions of serving underrepresented students at small institutions.

Professors say institutions which are tuition-revenue reliant are frequently challenged to enroll a certain number of full-time students who can afford to pay for college outright, in order to support the number of low-income students receiving tuition rebates. This revenue shell game often limits the resources available for research sabbatical and teaching support resources that are readily available at larger schools.

According to some professors at a recent gathering at the American Historical Association , the name of a school often contributes to or helps to eliminate selection bias in submissions for peer-reviewed journals and publications.

The resource question is one which has long plagued historically black and community colleges from attracting high-caliber faculty across a range of disciplines. And this talent acquisition challenge extends to areas like sponsored research, recruitment and enrollment, and professional mentoring opportunities for high-achieving students.

Endowed faculty positions and liberal research time offerings are some of the ways in which low-resource institutions work to counter the disparities in pay and exposure, but obstacles in teaching assistance and tenure opportunities also present great difficulty in retaining great professors of color.