More schools, districts moving to the cloud, but apprehension remains

Dive Brief:

Cloud computing is increasingly replacing traditional on-site servers in K-12 schools, Ed Tech: Focus on K-12 reports, largely because of the decreased costs associated with ditching the in-school hardware.

Still, many school IT officials are apprehensive about moving to the cloud, which, according to researchers, is because they don't actually understand how it works.

A recent survey found that 59% of school IT heads expressed concerns with cloud migration and integration, underscoring the importance of proper planning and preparation for the shift.

Dive Insight:

Cloud computing is not entirely different than any technology wave, in that it can increase efficiency and save money, but the rollout must be thoughtfully planned and executed for it to work as intended. One prominent concern about moving to the cloud is security, but experts say data can actual be more secure when housed offsite and managed by individuals whose sole job function is monitoring potential security threats. And encrypting data adds an extra level of protection.