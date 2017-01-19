More than $4B in E-Rate funds available for districts in FY 2017

Dive Brief:

The Federal Communications Commission sets aside $3.9 billion annually and with $200 million rolling over from 2016, districts will have access to more than $4 billion in fiscal year 2017 for connectivity upgrades.

EdTech: Focus on K-12 reports $1 billion of that will be set aside for upgrades to internal connections, which can help districts improve high-speed broadband connectivity and Wi-Fi, and some districts may benefit from a change that makes schools with multiple buildings that are miles apart eligible for Category One services, instead of being classified as single campuses.

A report from EducationSuperHighway found 88% of school districts offer Internet speeds of at least 100 kbps per student and those that do not are mostly likely to say they pay as much as $7.81 per mbps, while the schools with the fastest internet speeds pay as low as $1.33 per mbps, according to The Hechinger Report.

Dive Insight:

The fiscal year for the E-Rate program starts in July, but now is a good time for districts to start preparing. Many districts have been stymied by a complicated application, which contributed to the excess funds left on the table in prior years. The FCC has worked to improve the system as it makes more money available for it so district administrators may notice a more user-friendly interface during the next cycle.

Teachers and students are becoming more dependent on a strong internet connection as educational technology becomes entrenched in everyday instruction. Administrators that have spearheaded this shift must make sure infrastructure improvements are made before rolling out ambitious device programs. Slow Internet can doom these initiatives before teachers and students have a chance to realize their potential for instruction.