Morehouse faculty vote no confidence in board chair

Dive Brief:

Morehouse College faculty have issued a vote of no confidence in board chair Robert Davidson.

Faculty members, who say they have been left out of important conversations surrounding the future of the institution and its leadership, hope the vote will "express our frustrations" and get the attention of Davidson and the board.

The vote comes after months of frustration on the part of faculty and students, who want more say in college affairs.

Dive Insight:

Fractioned board allegiances and poor handling of leadership decisions are plaguing an institution that by all accounts should be "too big to fail." For presidents, Morehouse serves as a cautionary tale about how personal differences and political infighting could lead to termination, as was the case at Florida A&M University recently, or non-renewal, as is the case at Morehouse. At private institutions in particular, there is very little accountability for the whims of board members — any presidential decision could be subject to scrutiny for any reason. Knowing this, leaders should take care to carefully cultivate those board relationships, encourage transparency and frequent communication to ensure presidential priorities are in line with board priorities, and seek frequent feedback. And, perhaps more importantly than anything else, be mindful of the often-whispered adage: The board is always right, even when it's wrong.

Beyond that, however, the issue of shared governance is one that is taking center stage in the faculty's vote of no confidence. While boards cannot be expected to consult with faculty and students on every decision made, it is critical that leadership is as transparent as possible with all stakeholders on all decisions which may significantly impact the institution. Institution leaders should be cognizant of how public perception could shape enrollment and giving trends, and how any perceived instability in leadership could affect private philanthropy and corporate giving.