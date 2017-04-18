New partnership looks to bring project-based coding instruction to K-8 students

Dive Brief:

A new partnership announced Monday between Learning.com and Codesters is looking to develop an interactive online coding curriculum for K-8 students.

Students will go through coding challenges, debugging practice, game design and short quizzes to help develop and test their skills in the Python coding language, and drag-to-text functions will help students progress from block-based coding to full-text coding.

Learning.com is used in 2,500 districts nationwide, and Codesters CEO Gordon Smith said in a statement that offering the Codesters curriculum through the Learning.com platform makes progress toward the goal of providing "quality computer science curriculum" to "every student."

Dive Insight:

Coding is not only an important skill to teach students computational thinking and analytical skills, it is one that will help position students for future success in the workforce as more tech jobs become available. Teaching all students as young as kindergarten to code is one way to help break down the stigmas associated with STEM disciplines and bridge the achievement and confidence gaps that begin to develop as they get older.

But it may be worth noting that many of the skills attained through coding instruction are also taught through traditional subject areas, like math and music, and those who are able to create curricula that weaves all of these things together and teaches students how to make connections will find the most success with student learning.