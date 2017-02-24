NY nonprofit head cautions against rush to voucher expansion

Dive Brief:

Lynette Guastaferro, executive director of New York nonprofit Teaching Matters Inc., writes for The Hechinger Report that a rushed and haphazard voucher program could have ruinous consequences in a city that created alternatives to traditional public schools in a thoughtful and deliberate way.

In New York City, Guastaferro writes, the charter sector has evolved based on an emphasis on good options rather than just more choice — and even there, charters do not necessarily get better results than other district schools, though some do.

While President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have supported the idea of a massive federal voucher program, Guastaferro says accountability will be key for any schools that get public funds, and she strongly opposes repurposing Title I money for the vouchers.

Dive Insight:

Because of the scale of the Trump voucher plan, for which the president has released precious few details, Title I is an obvious target. Right now the federal government distributes about $14 billion through Title I to schools across the country to overcome challenges presented by poverty. Should this pot of money provide the base for a new program, urban schools in direct competition with charters would not be the only ones to lose out.

This is perhaps one reason why a federal voucher program could not get a majority of its funding from Title I. Rural schools, many of which struggle with high concentrations of poverty just like urban schools do, would stand to lose a lot of money. And families wouldn’t see the benefit of it in the form of vouchers where alternative schools simply aren’t an option because of distance.