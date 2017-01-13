Obama Administration offers parting guidance on higher ed tech

Dive Brief:

The Obama Administration has released an addition to its national education technology plan, offering a slew of recommendations for colleges and universities to leverage technology for better learning outcomes.

The report calls for stricter oversight of student data management and leveraging online course delivery for stronger workforce development outcomes.

Observers say the report offers much in the way of insight gathered over the last eight years, but offers little in the way of a specific outline for tech development strategy or context for improving tech capacity.

Dive Insight:

Like many of the Obama Administration's approaches to higher education, there is an altruistic approach to solving complex campus issue which frequently falls short of comprehensive reform or support. Guidance on sexual assault has yielded significant vulnerability for campuses in efforts to maintain Title IX compliance. Changes to student federal aid programs to save families money cost minority-serving institutions hundred of millions. And proposals to expand community college access spurred action at state levels, but nothing from federal program perspectives.

College leaders should consider mobilizing through leadership and advocacy organizations to market policy recommendations to higher education audiences and beyond, to help differing audiences see the challenges and opportunities faced by the industry. Money and politics will no longer allow for a bird's eye view for solutions which vary from state to state, and campus to campus.