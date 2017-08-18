Office Hours: Cal Poly president Jeffrey Armstrong
Now in his sixth year, Armstrong discusses applied research, career readiness, and how to be a good leader.
Education Dive spoke with California Polytechnic State University's ninth president Jeffrey Armstrong, who shares how being a first-generation college graduate has impacted his approach to diversity and graduation success.
In the following video, he discusses tips and practices for bringing hands-on learning opportunities to students to better prepare them for the workforce and offers advice aspiring presidents.
Editor's Note: This is the first installment in Education Dive: Higher Ed's new Office Hours column, which will feature video interviews with administrators from around the country. Look out for Office Hours the third Friday of every month!
