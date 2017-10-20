Office Hours: KSU president Christopher Brown II on HBCUs, proving institutional value

This article represents the third installment in our "Office Hours" series, a new video column on Education Dive: Higher Ed which we feature executives from around the country in short interviews on topics of national relevance. Revisit our second post with Borough of Manhattan Community College provost Karrin E. Wilks here.

In honor of Christopher Brown II's inauguration as the president of Kentucky State University today, our latest Office Hours video features his insight into the changing profile of the nation's historically black universities and colleges, his advice to traditional and non-traditional presidents on how to prepare for the role of president, and his experience with working with advocates and policymakers.

Prior to his new role as president, Dr. Brown received a Ph.D. in Higher Education from The Pennsylvania State University and served as President and Institutional Executive Officer at Alcorn State University, in addition to a number of other executive and leadership roles with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, Fisk University, University of Nevada at Las Vegas, among others.

