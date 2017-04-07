Operations data becoming even more important in key school decisions

Dive Brief:

70% of K-12 and higher education facility, operations and building professionals/ executives report increased interest in operations or maintenance data analysis and reporting over the past 12-18 months, and 19% call this increase significant, according to a new survey by Dude Solutions and Building Operating Management Magazine.

Only 27% believe executives understand the complexity and volume of operations work, and fewer than 1 in 4 say they have the budget support needed for maintenance and optimal operations performance.

Those surveyed say overwhelmingly that data is driving business decisions, though nearly half say they do not have the ability to adequately convey the most important information to leaders in their institutions or districts.

Dive Insight:

It used to be that the head of a school, whether principal or district leader or college president, could focus primarily on instructional quality and, in higher ed, fundraising, leaving the other details to other staff. Today's school leader must be more informed and armed with more data about every area of campus operations than ever was required before. Increased scrutiny over every area of operations by external stakeholders means every decision must be backed with data. Executives cannot afford to allow various areas to operate in silos and claim ignorance if something falls apart.

An increased interest in operations by campus leaders and school and district officials is a positive first step. However, given the feedback of operations staff, it would seem the next step is empowering heads of all key areas in a school to speak up about the state of affairs in their respective areas. To do this, there must be a culture of transparency, and one that shows the feedback of individuals on campus is valued and sought-after. And staff must feel like their suggestions are actually considered and, where appropriate, implemented so it is clear the input is not just lip service.