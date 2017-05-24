Partnership expands access to online curricula for students in Tri-State area

Dive Brief:

The Virtual High School, which specializes in online and blended learning classes, is set to partner with several schools throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, with schools set to benefit from a selection of core and elective classes, according to District Administration.

The schools will utilize VHS’ selection of more than 200 unique online courses, which includes 23 AP selections. The VHS has operated for 20 years, serving schools in 40 states and 33 countries.

The VHS classes boast high rates of satisfaction among educators and students, according to an internal 2016 VHS survey, and the company boasts more than 600 school partners around the world, according to President and CEO Carol Ribeiro.

Dive Insight:

K-12 schools throughout the country are burdened by the nationwide teacher shortage, with some California districts reporting "alarming" shortfalls and many districts dealing with poor retention rates. Incorporating online and blended learning more prominently into K-12 education could help stem the bleeding in districts where low rates are endangering students’ ability to learn. It is hotly debated how virtual learning impacts student performance, and there have been some signs that students do not perform as well on exams, though a 2010 U.S. Department of Education report said more analysis was required.

However, the amount of AP classes VHS offers could be a boon to schools where such classes are not present or plentiful. While many schools do offer AP courses, they may not have the staff to fulfill the need in the student population. Offering online AP courses, provided they are properly accepted and accredited as such, would help schools and districts add classes for students even when they do not necessarily have the faculty to match the need.