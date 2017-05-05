Pedagogical progression and digital divides: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive explored how investing in training faculty to improve pedagogy at the risk of losing them to other colleges or universities is better than not doing so at the risk of hindering success.
Also in higher ed, a recent survey found student life/experience is often ranked near the bottom of higher ed presidents' priorities, with newer presidents ranking job functions as more financial and operational and seasoned administrators focused most on academics.
Meanwhile in K-12, is the most harmful digital divide of all centered more around skills that involve using tech devices creatively to solve problems rather than simple access? Some say yes, citing the increasing importance alongside digital citizenship skills. And on the professional development front, utilizing micro-credentials for skills-focused teacher learning opportunities may be key to personalizing those experiences for maximum impact.
Be sure to check out our look at the role of faculty in the higher ed business model and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Professors are hired to teach, but few are ever taught how: It's better to train faculty and lose them to other institutions than to not do so and have them become a drain on institutional success.
- What is the role of faculty in the higher ed business model?: Carroll Community College recently examined teaching efficiency and found a potential $1.2 million in savings — without any layoffs.
- Many presidents don't see student affairs as a top priority of the job: Recent dismissals of presidents at Baylor, Missouri and Mount St. Mary's over student issues underscore this trend.
- The true digital divide is around skills, not devices: Learning how to use tools creatively to solve problems, rather than passively consuming content, must be a key component of learning in the digital age.
- Are micro-credentials the key to personalizing professional development?: States including Delaware, Florida and Tennessee, along with individual districts elsewhere, have experimented with using the model to provide teachers training on specific skills of interest.
