Pedagogical progression and digital divides: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive explored how investing in training faculty to improve pedagogy at the risk of losing them to other colleges or universities is better than not doing so at the risk of hindering success.

Also in higher ed, a recent survey found student life/experience is often ranked near the bottom of higher ed presidents' priorities, with newer presidents ranking job functions as more financial and operational and seasoned administrators focused most on academics.

Meanwhile in K-12, is the most harmful digital divide of all centered more around skills that involve using tech devices creatively to solve problems rather than simple access? Some say yes, citing the increasing importance alongside digital citizenship skills. And on the professional development front, utilizing micro-credentials for skills-focused teacher learning opportunities may be key to personalizing those experiences for maximum impact.

Be sure to check out our look at the role of faculty in the higher ed business model

