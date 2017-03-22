Peer mentoring gets a boost from video conferencing tools

Dive Brief:

Video conferencing applications can be a powerful way to connect students of different ages and schools for peer counseling, especially as a way to reduce anxiety, bullying and violence.

According to eSchool News, the sessions often work best at the middle and high school level, and topics can include success strategies, how to avoid trouble, and how to seek out appropriate help when issues arise.

One expert suggests picking mentors of different backgrounds to broaden their relatability to students, and to train them on expectations beforehand.

Dive Insight:

School counselor shortages have been well documented during the past few years and now sit at nearly twice the recommended ratio of one counselor per 250 students, with budget concerns often cited as the main reason. Given that counselors spend much of their time with students discussing college options, there is precious little time for them to focus on acclimating to school culture, which is where peer mentoring can step in and play a pivotal role.

Video conferencing technology has been a boon to schools looking to bring in outside experts since its inception, and teachers often use it to bring those experts in to talk with students and answer questions. Additionally, video conferencing is a critical tool in the global project initiative, where students connect with peers from around the world to complete collaborative projects and learn from each other's culture.