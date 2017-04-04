Personalized learning strategies prove particularly helpful for ELLs

Dive Brief:

The Varnett Public School in Houston has found great gains in English proficiency among its ELL students by utilizing interactive language software to help supplement instruction for students.

In an emailed statement sent to Education Dive, Superintendent Dr. Margaret Stroud highlighted the ability for students to "learn on-the-go," and at their own pace, as a key pillar of the program's success.

Some teachers at the school are using the technology, provided through a partnership with Rosetta Stone, to learn Spanish and bridge the communications gap between teachers and families.

Dive Insight

Personalized learning through software and other engagement with technology has proven to be an effective way to help students tackle math, reading, and is now helping to close language gaps at schools. Decades ago, students were grouped in classes based on their demonstrated aptitude for various subjects, but research has shown this approach does a disservice to students who might be pushed forward by being exposed to students who are more advanced. One challenge of the more blended classrooms, however, has been that teachers are stretched thinner trying to serve a range of learning levels in the same classroom.

By introducing personalized learning technology, students can advance at their own pace and direct their own learning. They can often choose modules which most interest them, which helps engage them more in the learning process. And teachers get instant feedback on the progress of each student, while having increased capacity to work one-on-one with students in smaller groups.