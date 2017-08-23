Podcast: The Written Word

An exploration of writing and the impact it has on our lives.

When we look back on writing papers for school, at some point, we have all experienced the feeling that the work is non-transferable. How would that deep dive into The Lovesong of J. Alfred Prufrock prepare us for life? The answer: picking apart a line of poetry—or engaging in any other form of academic writing—teaches us to think critically and translate those thoughts into words on paper. This work with words matters. Writing isn’t just a skill we learn in school. As we move into different contexts, environments, and stages in life, it’s a steadfast companion, helping us to translate and process the world around us.

At Turnitin, we value the writing process and the role that writing plays in our society. The Written Word is our platform for interrogating all things writing. We are an educational technology company at our core, so our episodes will feature educators and practitioners; but, writing isn’t confined to the classroom, so our guests and topics won’t be limited to the educational sphere. We hope that you tune in and join us in our vast exploration of words, writing, and why they matter.

Who is Turnitin?

Excellent question! Turnitin is an educational technology company that creates tools for K-12 and higher education that improve writing and prevent plagiarism. Turnitin’s formative feedback and originality checking services promote critical thinking, ensure academic integrity, and help students become better writers. It is used by more than 30 million students at 15,000 institutions in 140 countries.

Why did we make a podcast?

We selected a podcast because we recognize that meaningful writing doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Rather, it’s a conversation, a series of dialogues with readers, editors, the writers that came before us, and the future writers that will follow. Creating a podcast allows us to take this conversation to the next level, initiating it before the writing even begins. We hope that you will take part in this conversation with us.

Share your story

We want to hear why writing matters to you. Click here to share your story for a chance to be featured on The Written Word.