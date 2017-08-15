Poor stakeholder communication the biggest cause of partisan divide over higher ed

Dive Brief:

A forthcoming survey from EducationNext points again to partisan divides in families' education attainment goals for their children, but finds much of that chasm is related to a lack of information around the true cost of college and salary earning potential a college education affords.

Republican-identifying parents showed significantly lower support for their children receiving a four-year degree than those who identified as Democrats. But when more information was provided about the cost and career earnings potential, that gap narrowed, with Republicans warming to the idea, and Democrats cooling.

For community colleges, the trend was reversed, with more Republicans supporting enrollment in a two-year program than Democrats.

Dive Insight:

This new survey suggests that a lack of information is the biggest impediment to public perception of higher ed. After a June Pew Research Center survey which found Republicans less enchanted with higher ed overall, administrators might breathe easier knowing the problem is mostly one which might be addressed in-house: poor stakeholder communication about the value of the product being offered, in this case, the degree.

This is not to say concerns over affordability and the free speech vs. safe spaces debate are not still relevant, and it's not to excuse the president or chief executive officer from taking an active role in student affairs or setting the tone around campus culture. All of these are considerations are front and center to the changing business model of higher ed — changing national demographics begs a change in the way leaders approach the job if they are to stay in business. But improving campus communications protocol is something which can happen immediately, without a whole lot of time or money invested.

The University of Texas system, for example, has done a tremendous job of partnering with national groups, like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as well as other research centers, like Georgetown University's Center for Education and the Workforce, to produce reports which reinforce the value of the system's institutions to both the local and national economies, and which communicate salary potential to prospective students. Institutions which do the same see notable boosts in every area, from alumni giving to enrollment to favor from elected officials.