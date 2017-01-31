Preschools drive growth in nature-based education options

Dive Brief:

A growing number of nature preschools give children a chance to do their learning while exploring outside, but access is not increasing for children in cities and those from poor families, drawing into question the actual scale the movement can reach, Education Week reports..

Preschools have had more flexibility to embrace nature-based education than K-12 schools and have been home to the bulk of the growth of the model — preschools in San Diego, Midland (MI), and Seattle are among those that expect students to spend all or much of the day outside, with class sizes kept tiny to best serve them.

Richard Louv, author of Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder, told Education Week that as principals, administrators and school board members get involved in the fight, more districts will expand nature-based education, including in cities, where nature may be more restricted but still exists.

Dive Insight:

A focus on nature-based education is one way schools are throwing out the traditional rulebook for educating children. Even as they continue to house their programs in buildings, rather than outdoors, many districts have begun paying closer attention to the space in which they teach. Schools are scrapping the rows of orderly desks for bean bag chairs, balance balls and other seating alternatives that give students choice. Districts are also building new schools to take advantage of natural light, which researchers have found can improve student outcomes.

Beyond just the space, even traditional schools are trying to squeeze in some of the learning experiences students might otherwise get outside. The focus on social-emotional skill building and “whole-child” education is getting more respect and attention now, especially as the Every Student Succeeds Act holds the promise of moving away from test-based accountability.