Projections see 7.2% expansion in e-learning by 2027

Dive Brief:

Online learning platforms and devices are likely to follow a trend set by wearable technology, gaming and other digital industries, with a new report suggesting that instructional tech will grow by just over 7% in the next ten years.

Report Linker makes its projections based upon the rise of technology use in instructional design, content created for web-based production and consumption, and the growth of virtual reality and artificial intelligence as academic support tools.

Authors say that the report is based upon the revenue performance of several leading tech companies with impact in the educational industry, and trends in domestic and international institutional business models.

Dive Insight:

Much in the way that private businesses are targeting colleges and universities as training grounds for future engineers and computer scientists, education technology companies are seeking out campuses to pilot new innovations in learning and performance analytics, and student engagement platforms. Campuses which are seeking to be publicly aligned with the future of educational technology should consider brokering with companies like Amazon, Google and others to be campus partners in piloting new software and programs for academic suites.

The partnerships can yield breakthroughs in research funding, employment pipelines for high-achieving graduates and potential philanthropic relationships, in addition to tech testing and integration ahead of institutional peers.