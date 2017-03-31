Proposed spending cuts and women's STEM push: The week's most-read education news

This week, the Trump administration continued grabbing education headlines with a proposed $3 billion funding cut for the remainder of the current fiscal year, as well as a push to boost female involvement in STEM that was announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Ivanka Trump at a Smithsonian Air and Space Museum event Tuesday.

Meanwhile, we examined how San Antonia districts are working to address third grade literacy by improving attendance among chronically absent students. And in school cybersecurity news, DDoS attacks on schools and districts are growing, but administrators can move to prevent them with better firewalls, networking tools and design.

Be sure to check out our conversation with outgoing Hollins University President Nancy Gray on the continuing importance of women's colleges and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

