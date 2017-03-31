Proposed spending cuts and women's STEM push: The week's most-read education news
This week, the Trump administration continued grabbing education headlines with a proposed $3 billion funding cut for the remainder of the current fiscal year, as well as a push to boost female involvement in STEM that was announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Ivanka Trump at a Smithsonian Air and Space Museum event Tuesday.
Meanwhile, we examined how San Antonia districts are working to address third grade literacy by improving attendance among chronically absent students. And in school cybersecurity news, DDoS attacks on schools and districts are growing, but administrators can move to prevent them with better firewalls, networking tools and design.
Be sure to check out our conversation with outgoing Hollins University President Nancy Gray on the continuing importance of women's colleges and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- White House proposes $3B ED cut for remainder of current fiscal year: With $9.2 billion in cuts already suggested for the next fiscal year, education could see further reductions in the remainder of FY2017.
- Hollins President Nancy Gray: Women's colleges 'more important than ever': As she looks ahead to retirement, Gray reflects on her career in higher ed and the impact of single-sex education.
- Trump administration aims to boost female involvement in STEM: Rhetoric does not line up with funding priorities, however.
- San Antonio districts combat chronic absenteeism to improve 3rd grade reading: The San Antonio Kids Attend to Win campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of daily attendance and incentivize parents and students to improve academic outcomes.
- DDoS attacks a growing but preventable threat for K-12: Denial of service attacks are on the rise in K-12, and schools are responding by taking a proactive approach, using new technologies and beefing up protections.
