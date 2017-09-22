Recruitment, for-profits and early learning: The week's most-read education news
This week, Education Dive took a look at higher ed recruitment, including a rundown of three major areas where institutions go wrong. Also in higher ed, the U.S. Department of Education approved Kaplan's sale to Purdue University, and Lynn University announced that it will acquire assets of the for-profit Digital Media Arts College (DMAC).
Meanwhile in K12, we launched our first "Pre-to-3" column on early learning, examining an Urban Institute tool designed to give school and district leaders a more accurate view of future kindergartners in their area.
Be sure to check out our look at how a focus on retention at Goucher College paid off in recruitment and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- 3 common areas where higher ed recruitment goes wrong: Shifting demographics and new mediums necessitate that institutions bring their A-game to marketing and recruitment.
- US Dept of Ed approves sale of Kaplan to Purdue: Also moving forward is the sale of for-profit Art Institutes to a smaller nonprofit.
- Pre-to-3: New mapping tool provides a data snapshot of youngest students: In the first installment of our new column on early learning, we take a look at an Urban Institute tool giving school and district leaders a more accurate view of future kindergartners.
- Another for-profit bought out by a traditional university : Lynn University announced this week that it will acquire the Digital Media Arts College.
- Goucher College President José Bowen was focused on retaining students, and it paid off in recruitment: A campus construction project became a tool to help engage current students, and it ended up encouraging enrollment.
Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!
Follow Roger Riddell on Twitter