Recruitment, for-profits and early learning: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive took a look at higher ed recruitment, including a rundown of three major areas where institutions go wrong. Also in higher ed, the U.S. Department of Education approved Kaplan's sale to Purdue University, and Lynn University announced that it will acquire assets of the for-profit Digital Media Arts College (DMAC).

Meanwhile in K12, we launched our first "Pre-to-3" column on early learning, examining an Urban Institute tool designed to give school and district leaders a more accurate view of future kindergartners in their area.

Be sure to check out our look at how a focus on retention at Goucher College paid off in recruitment and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

