Report predicts AI spike in education

Dive Brief:

Artificial intelligence is expected to grow rapidly in the U.S. education sector between 2017 and 2021, according to a new report.

AI could grow by a "compound annual growth rate" of almost 48% between now and 2021, based on an analysis of AI software sales and other ancillary services to the education market.

One area of interest is AI-powered gaming, where AI provides students with a guided or adaptive learning experience, making learning more challenging for students as they play through.

Dive Insight:

The burgeoning AI software market is still nascent, but could have big impacts on teaching and learning during the next decade — particularly as adaptive and personalized learning takes off in more schools. Software is already capable of tailoring instruction to students and identifying knowledge gaps based on interaction.

Farther into the future, the advancement of neural networks, which let users interact with machines similar to how they would with another person, could reshape how students learn on their own time, away from teachers, by turning to sophisticated chatbots, which can respond to questions in real time based on deep analysis. Work is also being done, by tech giants like Google and smaller startups, to create more sophisticated AI that recognizes users over longer periods of time to advance learning based on patterns, interests and previous experiences.