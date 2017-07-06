Robotics and AI tech can revolutionize classroom ed

Dive Brief:

As robotics and artificial intelligence have revolutionized numerous industries in recent years, AI tech is also making gains in the educational field, with advancements that stand to revolutionize and redefine how educators might approach their roles, according to Ed Tech: Focus on K-12.

One new project funded by the European Union aims to create an AI robot that can be used by preschoolers to help them better develop their language skills, and supporters say that it will likely change how teachers approach their work but won't eliminate the role of human educators entirely.

Supporters are advocating that educators readjust their curriculum to better incorporate this new tech, and research also indicates that young students involved in robotics are more likely to pursue STEM subjects in college.

Dive Insight:

School leaders and administrators must be careful that the introduction of new technology is not a burden to teachers, as it could have detrimental effects for both educators and students. In a recent survey, educators expressed pessimism on how ed tech is used in their schools, with only 13% reporting that new tech would help advance learning experiences for students. Many teachers felt there was a likelihood that the introduction of such tech to classrooms would include extensive out-of-pocket costs for teachers.

Therefore, it is important for administrators to consider applying tech that can help, rather than hinder, educators. Robotics and AI technology offer a unique ability to proffer some form of classroom instruction, which could be of great assistance to educators managing classrooms with a high number of students. For example, students making great strides in a given subject may be able to challenge themselves through the use of AI-assisted tech. This would free educators to offer more extensive human interaction to students who are struggling with the given subject matter.

Utilizing robotics tech in K-12 classrooms to assist early learners in math can pay off in dividends later in their educational career. Recent news from California indicates that many students must take remedial math courses to qualify for community college. While there are successful models of remedial instruction, it can still be a strain on institutions and students, often causing enrollees to drop out before receiving a diploma. With research showing that early childhood education generally offers robust returns on investment, and specifically that early mathematics learning can be essential for students’ future understand and proficiency in mathematics, robotics and AI offer an additional tool for educators to utilize — one that can be particularly immersive and engaging for younger students.