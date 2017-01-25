Rural district in Arkansas brings healthcare services to school campus

Dive Brief:

The Magazine School District in rural Arkansas has expanded access to healthcare for students, school staff members and the community through the Magazine Wellness Center.

District Administration reports the center opened in 2011 with a five-year competitive grant and it remained open this year by charging medical providers to lease space in the converted school building.

The Magazine Wellness Center has treated more than 10,000 people since it opened with priority going to students, and administrators have noticed improved attendance among both students and staff because of it.

Dive Insight:

Schools are often asked to meet needs that go far beyond the classroom, because addressing more holistic needs of students does impact more traditional outcomes, which the Arkansas district noted with attendance rates. Better attendance leads to better academic performance, which is ultimately good for students and schools.

Schools have become home bases for food pantries, adult language classes, tax preparation and a range of social services. One benefit of this comes from the partnerships with outside agencies. These links create a more cohesive social fabric across communities, strengthening the role and impact of the school in families' lives.