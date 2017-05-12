Spotlight on literacy: What educators need to know

Along with math, English and language arts have taken centerstage in the K-12 conversation in recent years -- and for good reason. Reading and writing are critical skills which determine a student's educational attainment and future success as an adult. And literacy education is important for developing students' critical thinking skills, while also promoting independence and self-efficacy.

This month, we are placing a particular focus on literacy as part of our spotlight series examining trends in the education space. We've gathered a wide range of perspectives from leaders and teachers around the country to showcase the approaches that are working around literacy education.