SXSWedu 2017: Our recap of Austin's premier ed innovation gathering

Some of the biggest names in K-12 and higher ed administration, thought leadership and innovation descended upon the Austin Convention Center last week for SXSWedu 2017. Education Dive was on hand to check out the sessions and speak with a number of attendees and presenters, including New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña.

For your convenience, we've compiled a complete list of our SXSWedu coverage below.

Want news like this in your inbox?

Subscribe to Education Dive for daily updates on the education industry.