Technical training prepares graduates for the automation era

Dive Brief:

A recent study from the Society for College and University Planning suggests that the global workforce will lose more than 7 million jobs over the next five years, thanks to expansion in automation.

A profile of Henry Ford College in The Atlantic showcases the ways the institution is reimagining its technical training program to address this issue through its “learning to learn” strategy, which officials believe offers students more comprehensive training modules for industry-specific job roles.

Industrial changes can lead to increased costs for faculty, training technology and curriculum design, but articulation agreements with high schools and corporate partnerships can help to fill in gaps associated with industrial change and create new revenue models.

Dive Insight:

Colleges of all mission types are working hard to prepare graduates for professional success, but the notion of success will soon be based upon how graduates can adapt to the ways in which industries are changing, seemingly from year to year. Education will soon transform from understanding an industry to adapting to industrial changes.

Campuses like Shaw University and Arizona State University are bringing entrepreneurship and innovation to the forefront of academic and social development. Their efforts give them a stake in observing and developing the new businesses of the future and ensuring that they are in line to receive support for their efforts.