The devices in your school don't matter as much as the approach

Dive Brief:

The increasing prevalence of device-agnostic classrooms is forcing districts to focus less on the hardware itself and more on how the applications used facilitate and enrich curriculum and pedagogy.

According to eSchool News, districts should ask themselves three questions to ensure this happens: Why is a digital learning ecosystem being explored, how can they guarantee it supports students, and what platforms and apps are best suited to accomplish learning goals?

An effective strategy must consider the needs and concerns of students, teachers, administrators and IT staff, which can range from seamless access to raising achievement to security and protecting student data privacy.

Dive Insight:

As technology becomes more commonplace in classrooms and pedagogy adapts to incorporate it as a useful tool (as opposed to the solution), the specific devices used are mattering less than the way they are used. Whether you're using a Chromebook or an iPad, many applications (or equivalent versions of applications) are available, or the approaches to how things are done can be toggled for the same effect.

Ultimately, having a comprehensive strategy in place matters as much as having the devices themselves. What sort of professional development is in place for educators and administrators? How are the devices being secured? How much access (or restriction) will students have? What steps have been taken to ensure devices, apps and other tools are accessible for all students, regardless or disabilities? Regardless of your device of choice, the six steps Alabama's Baldwin County Public took for a successful Chromebook rollout and implementation may offer additional insight for your own district.