Trump budget, ACE, and SXSWedu: The week's most-read education news

This week, President Donald Trump's budget grabbed headlines with $9.2 billion in cuts to the U.S. Department of Education, though it would protect Pell and HBCU funds in addition to requesting more for Title I.

Meanwhile, Education Dive rolled out coverage of the American Council on Education's annual meeting, including our look at four trends poised to transform the future of higher education. Spoiler alert: Unbundling, transfers, augmented reality and (perhaps surprisingly, given antipathy toward them) the liberal arts are all expected to play a significant role.

And in K-12, our SXSWedu coverage continued with a look at how administrators can facilitate untapped teacher innovation, as well as an interview with New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña. Get a full rundown of our stories from the show and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!

Would you like to see more education news like this in your inbox on a daily basis? Subscribe to our Education Dive email newsletter!