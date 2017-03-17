Trump budget, ACE, and SXSWedu: The week's most-read education news
This week, President Donald Trump's budget grabbed headlines with $9.2 billion in cuts to the U.S. Department of Education, though it would protect Pell and HBCU funds in addition to requesting more for Title I.
Meanwhile, Education Dive rolled out coverage of the American Council on Education's annual meeting, including our look at four trends poised to transform the future of higher education. Spoiler alert: Unbundling, transfers, augmented reality and (perhaps surprisingly, given antipathy toward them) the liberal arts are all expected to play a significant role.
And in K-12, our SXSWedu coverage continued with a look at how administrators can facilitate untapped teacher innovation, as well as an interview with New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña. Get a full rundown of our stories from the show and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- 4 trends poised to transform the future of higher education: At the American Council on Education meeting, one presenter shared his bird's-eye-view insight with attendees.
- Are teachers K-12's greatest untapped innovation engines? [SXSWedu 2017]: Two administrators and a teacher shared their thoughts on how school and district leaders can facilitate game-changing ideas in the classroom.
- Trump budget proposal protects Pell, HBCUs amid $9.2B Ed Dept cut: TRIO, GearUp and other programs are in jeopardy amid calls for some of the steepest cuts to the U.S. Department of Education in history.
- Trump's budget includes $9.2B cut to Ed Dept: The proposal, released Thursday, also includes a request to expand Title I funding to help support low-income and underrepresented students.
- NYC's Fariña talks equity and creating future educator pipelines [SXSWedu 2017]: The chancellor of the nation's largest district sees a critical role for K-12 schools in fostering the next generation of teachers.
- Experts warn against teaching to learning styles in K-12: A group of experts from various disciplines is encouraging educators to stop teaching to abandon popular "neuromyths" and focus on evidence-based practices.
- SXSWedu 2017: Our recap of Austin's premier ed innovation gathering: We've rounded up all of our coverage of last week's show in one location for your convenience.
