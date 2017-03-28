University app helps students build life skills to thrive

Dive Brief:

A new app based on mindfulness concepts is helping students at the University of Texas at Austin to master social and well-being skills and focus on gratitude, mindset and community.

The app, called Thrive at UT, already has about 3,000 users and provides students with skill-building tips, as well as reminders and advice customized for each user.

It was developed by the school's Counseling and Mental Health Center in conjunction with grad students, with assistance from various student focus groups.

Dive Insight:

Mindfulness training teaches awareness of self through meditation and being aware of the present moment. While its concepts can take some time to learn, it may help increase overall concentration and lower stress. And it is currently being studied by researchers as a complimentary treatment for mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

Studies have shown that mindfulness training can help college students focus their attention better and avoid distraction. According to one study, students who underwent a dedicated mindfulness course showed improved "task accuracy" at the end of the study period. Other research has pointed to mindfulness benefits in the realm of testing, and students have been shown to do better on quizzes when given time to meditate beforehand.