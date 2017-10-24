University of Wisconsin leaders may face difficulties maintaining student, faculty buy-in

Dive Brief:

Faculty and students at the University of Wisconsin's public system have expressed concern that it is adopting a more top-down and conservative ideology-driven approach to governance, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

In recent weeks, System President Ray Cross has proposed a massive restructuring that would merge the state's two-year public colleges with its four-year universities, with staff and students saying they were not consulted on the change. The Board of Regents also adopted rules this month that could lead to more Draconian disciplinary measures for students who protest "disruptively."

The new policies on speech mirror Republican legislation from the state Assembly that was passed in June and other initiatives across the country aimed and curtailing certain types of protests. Barmak Nassirian, director of federal relations and policy analysis with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, argues that the initiatives are similar to moves in other Republican-dominated states.

Dive Insight:

State legislatures throughout the country have been focusing on the issue of "free speech" on campus, with 23 different states considering legislation in the past year — some of which have been passed without the signature of the state's governor, such as in North Carolina. The bills would derail university authority over disciplinary measures taken on their campuses. Even if school leaders agree that stricter disciplinary measures need to be taken with campus disruptions, often related to controversial speakers, the encroachment of partisan legislative action into higher ed administrative matters is starting to give leaders pause.

If political arguments begin having a direct effect on public university systems, it could drive away students and faculty who may disagree with the policies. School leaders should try to cultivate and maintain relationships with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to stress the need for higher ed administration to remain a place free from partisan rancor as much as possible. By including students and faculty in the potential shifts, it helps school leaders develop buy-in, which could be beneficial if there comes a time when a rocky rollout of a program must have advocates and defenders for the projected end result. Robert Morris University President Christopher Howard did note the difficulty of bringing everyone into the decision-making process on every change— but, he confirms supplying information to all parties, if not necessarily affirmation, is still preferable to a lack of any information.