University press humanities publishings on the decline

Dive Brief:

Duquesne University recently announced plans to close its university press later this year, a publishing imprint which historically focused on liberal arts and humanities monographs, and which is now a sign of the changing view of these works and their value on college campuses, Inside Higher Ed reported.

While some university press observers say there has been no widespread indication of a drop off in university publishing, a recent survey from two publishing consultants suggests that university presses steadily declined in humanities titles between 2009 and 2013.

Some college officials believe the falling press activity could be a sign of new trends in tenure and promotion, and the rise of digital archiving and preservation of humanities at colleges nationwide.

Dive Insight:

The digital rebirth of college textbooks is likely consuming the publishing activity of university presses. Along with the ways in which professors can share research through personal website and social media, the costs and logistics necessary for producing the texts just does not seem to be worth it in today's higher education business model.

College leaders should promote the idea of social engagement and thought leadership in digital media space in order to serve as an element of institutional promotion and engagement with academic and industrial communities, as well as students.