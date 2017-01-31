UT Austin launches 'MicroMajor' program for high schoolers

Dive Brief:

The University of Texas at Austin will partner with the Austin Independent School District next year on the new TEXAS MicroMajor program, eventually expanding statewide with a longer list of potential concentrations.

According to eSchool News, students involved in the pilot can pursue a MicroMajor in STEM, Arts and Humanities or Multidisciplinary Studies, which they need to take four courses to earn — two dual-credit, dual-enrollment or online offerings approved by UT Austin and two AP, IB or college courses.

The initiative is expected to help prepare students for the rigor of college and their prospective programs of study, and it comes with academic advising and support from high schools as well as UT Austin.



As school districts have emphasized the possibility and promise of college for all students, they have explored a range of pre-college programs to ensure their graduates are well-prepared. Early College High Schools give students a chance to spend as many as six years in high school and graduate with an associate degree as well as their diploma. Similar dual enrollment setups welcome high school students to college campuses part-time.

Many districts have also greatly expanded access to advanced coursework in the traditional high school curriculum, including through Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs. Even if students don’t end up getting college credit through these classes, they routinely benefit from the increased rigor of the coursework, and they can take those lessons to college.