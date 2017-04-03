UVA found to give preferential treatment to children of donors

Dive Brief:

University of Virginia officials have maintained a "watch list" of students and prospective students who were flagged for special attention because their families were major givers to the institution.

Some applicants who would not have otherwise been admitted found advocates in advancement officials, according to an investigation by The Washington Post.

University officials said it is common practice for parties to contact the advancement office about students who may have interest in the institution, but deny any influence from advancement on admissions decisions.

Dive Insight:

One source cited in the article called the collusion between admissions and advancement offices "shocking," but really it should not surprise anyone that pay-to-play policies get would-be students preferential treatment. Just as top athletic prospects are sometimes admitted with lower grades and test scores than the standard requirements because they are thought to be a potential asset to the university, so too are students from wealthy families. And while it is nice to talk about holistic and need-blind admissions, the fact remains that institutions cannot afford to upset major donors, or major future donors.

One major flaw of higher education administration is that offices tend to work in silos, often resulting in duplication and inefficiencies across campus operations. Perhaps the advancement or athletics offices should not get a direct say in who is admitted, but it is actually to the university's benefit for offices to work closely together on some things to ensure student success and streamline processes.