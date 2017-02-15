Video can work around the unexpected in higher ed

Dive Brief:

A recent federal policy change on international travel to the United States has upset millions in the higher education community, but some observers say that distance learning may be the tool to reduce interruptions in the learning process for international students.

According to eCampus News, online courses, specifically video modules, helped to counter unexpected widespread events such as H1N1 infection near the Washington State University campus in 2009 and wildfires in California in 2007.

Video also serves as a social service delivery mechanism for underserved nations, such as Florida State University's Global Educational Outreach for Science, Engineering and Technology.

Dive Insight:

Most campuses with distance learning capacity have the ability to communicate with students in the event of a disaster or unexpected event, but how are adjustments made for students who live in impact areas hit by storms or other natural disasters? As the virtual landscape widens for higher ed, institutions must account for students who may have limited access to school resources due to limited available technology.

Seeking out grants for free broadband access, or partnering with the U.S. Department of Education and its technology access initiatives, are the ideal way to develop online service work plans or to access best practices in video module creation for courses.