VR campus tours come to Texas A&M

Dive Brief:

With a new virtual reality tour powered by the Xplorer Virtual Tour software from concept3D, Texas A&M University is letting prospective students worldwide get a taste of what campus life is like with no travel required.

Users can choose between a 360 degree-enabled tour for use with a VR headset, letting them use an in-window map to explore locations — and the university can add or update the content as it needs to, eCampus News reports.

Along with existing facilities, users can also tour those yet to be completed, and on-screen text provides location information as users explore.

Dive Insight:

With college recruitment only becoming more competitive between institutions, many colleges and universities are working to recruit more out-of-state students. When it comes to expanding access to underserved populations on this front, it's worth considering that many may not have the means to visit a campus. Reaching them where they already are will only become more important.

With virtual reality technology improving and becoming more cost-effective, many schools will likely embrace virtual tours — and the experience that comes with those tours will only improve. While Texas A&M's tour basically gives prospective students a static 360-degree view of specific locations, future VR tours could eventually allow a user to actually travel through these areas like they're physically there.

Another way colleges can reach these students: Connecting them with peer mentors via video technology. Doing so can provide glimpses of campus life through the eyes of someone who can potentially provide a "virtual tour" of sorts from their own perspective.