VR, empathy and part-timer supports: The week's most-read education news

This week, Education Dive examined whether virtual reality can be a tool for inspiring empathy in higher ed. Also in postsecondary news, a new report from Civitas Learning details critical supports for part-time students.
Meanwhile in K-12, a new poll shows school safety and climate outranking test scores in importance for California residents. And how can schools better utilize fiction as a tool for promoting social-emotional learning and combating bullying?
Be sure to check out our look at how schools can approach lessons on Columbus Day and exploration/colonization more broadly and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
- Can VR be a tool for inspiring empathy in higher ed?: Increasingly, stakeholders across the education spectrum are investing in virtual reality to inspire empathy in students and make campus experiences more accessible.
- School safety and climate more important than test scores, new poll reveals: New California poll reveals safety and positive school environment top list of priorities.
- Report outlines critical supports for part-timers: Pushing students to become full-time is not necessarily the answer.
- Empathy instilled through fictional literature can curb bullying: Books allow students to understand someone else’s circumstances and empathize with those who might be different from them.
- Recess: How the heck do you approach Columbus Day?: In our first column taking a lighter look at educational issues, we consider the trouble in teaching who actually discovered America and the consequences of Columbus' exploration.
