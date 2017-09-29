WGU, Phoenix and SEL: The week's most-read education news
This week, Western Governors' University made headlines with the revelation that it could be forced to retun over $712 million to the federal government following the revelation that the U.S. Department of Education's Office of the Inspector General found its classes don't offer enough faculty interaction to qualify for financial aid funding.
Also in higher ed, the University of Phoenix is expected to shutter 20 brick-and-mortar campuses nationwide, and a recent Australian study shows online courses may be more time-consuming for instructors to prepare for and teach.
Meanwhile in K-12, submissions in an assessment design challenge held by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Leaning (CASEL) reveal the current state of measuring progress on those skills.
Be sure to check out our look at the role of equity in improving equity and discourse and more in this week's most-read posts from Education Dive!
