Will Trump administration spur or stagnate higher ed tech innovation?

Dive Brief:

President Donald Trump has offered very few details on his vision for higher education, but if his campaign promises and deregulation efforts are any sign, the administration has many opportunities to spur innovation and growth among the edtech sector.

sector. According to eCampus News, student analytics, data collection and professional skill training technologies could be in high demand if the administration pushes for higher institutional accountability in student outcomes.

Distance learning systems that can offer micro-credentialing or degree options may also be in high-demand as the White House may call for greater higher ed access to a broader spectrum of students.

Dive Insight:

While the Trump administration remains relatively vague on its plans for higher education, college trustees and presidents can ensure that their brand as an industrial asset is made clear to the public and to constituents in state and local government. Campuses that go beyond the president's report to show higher education in action, such as outcomes on workforce development, economic impact in local commerce, research in key areas and civic engagement through athletics are the schools most likely to convince lawmakers that public investment is best spent in the sector.

Most descriptions of President Trump indicate that he is not above hearing varying perspectives, so it is up to institutions to ensure that a balance is available for review from the White House and its key influencers.