Yale to expand first-year student cohort by 15% in 2017

Dive Brief:

The Washington Post profiles new growth at Yale University, which will debut two new residential colleges in August 2017 and expand its first-year student enrollment by more than 15%.

The construction and enrollment growth will mark unprecedented expansion for the university, which remained stable in its enrollment strategy for the past 40 years, since women were first granted admission to the school in 1969 and increased enrollment by 22%.

Construction nears completion after years of delays were stopped by the completion of a $500 million capital campaign in 2014. Officials say construction costs to maintain specific design elements and to offer state-of-the-art amenities are extraordinarily expensive.

Dive Insight:

When an elite institution like Yale is beginning to expand as a means to attract new students, it shows the state of competition within higher education for students and the future of the industry at large. While other campuses are being strained by the weight of expectation in providing technology, student-friendly amenities, and advanced classrooms, Yale has maintained its financial prowess and academic tradition by holding ground.

It could be a lesson for other schools, particularly institutions with enrollments below 2,000 students; adjust budgets, services and expectations to match the current state of affairs, and not the long-term view of outcomes which could shift with changes in industry or geography.