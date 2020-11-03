7 charts that give a snapshot of college enrollment this fall

Community college enrollment appears to be taking a hit this fall, despite predictions that another recession would send people back to school like it did last time. Some research on the impact of the Great Recession on college enrollment shows steeper gains a year or two after its onset, though enrollment still grew during that time.

While overall undergraduate enrollment fell 4%, public two-year schools saw more than double that decline, according to preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. The data covers 54% of roughly 3,600 colleges.

Graduate enrollment followed a different pattern, up 2.7% overall. Private four-year, for-profit colleges led in that sector with a 9.3% annual gain.

And more undergraduates at private nonprofit and for-profit four-year colleges are going part-time this fall, with increases of 4.1% and 9.4%, respectively.

Enrollment trends this fall also vary somewhat by student demographic. While all undergraduate student groups saw a decrease in their numbers year-over-year, the drop was the most significant for American Indian/Native Alaskan students, according to the preliminary Clearinghouse data.

The pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color. People who are Black, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander are dying as a result of the virus at higher rates than White and Asian people, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. Black and Latino households also are more vulnerable to housing and food insecurity during the pandemic.

A decrease in first-time college students across most of the sector surprised Clearinghouse officials, they told reporters on a conference call last month. The drop-off was most significant at community colleges, which reported large decreases in overall enrollment. For-profit colleges, meanwhile, saw modest gains in enrollment of first-time students. As more colleges report to the Clearinghouse, we'll have a better idea of enrollment trends among this critical group of students.