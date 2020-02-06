7 college presidents share their biggest challenges for 2020

College executives given the opportunity last year to opine on higher education leadership for our President Speaks series focused on how they seized new opportunities and overcame challenges on their campuses. You can read those columns here.

As we turned the corner into 2020, we reached back out to them. We wanted to know what they expect will be the hurdles facing their institutions this year. Here's what they said:

Mary Marcy, Dominican University of California

One of the biggest challenges I expect to face at Dominican, and indeed expect most of higher education will be facing, is the challenge of unpredictability — in the national political climate, in the changes to enrollment practices, in the pressures on free speech and contested speech, and in the challenges to our business model. In the midst of this unpredictability, it will be essential for us to continue to implement those practices that we know are most effective for student and institutional success. It will also be important for us to continue to innovate in response to the volatile environment.

At Dominican, this means focusing on the successful implementation of our major initiatives tied to student success and institutional stability, including strengthening the Dominican Experience, completing curriculum reform and expanding our computer science partnership with Make School. It also means continued innovation, as we add targeted new programs that align with student demand and work with the state of California to create a model civic engagement partnership.

The biggest challenge may be unpredictability, but our response must be focused work that doubles down on what we know we do exceptionally well: provide educational opportunity for a highly diverse student body.

Read Mary Marcy's President Speaks column, "Don't sound the death knell for small liberal arts colleges just yet."

Dominican University of California, in Oakland, California. Runner1928/Wikimedia Commons

Astrid Tuminez, Utah Valley University

Our biggest challenges will be increasing our completion rate and managing growth while maintaining affordability and transforming digitally.

We are very lucky because our enrollment is still trending up, which is not true of many other higher education institutions. We live in a part of the country where higher education is valued and where a dynamic economy provides many opportunities for meaningful employment. As of last fall semester, we enrolled 41,728 students. This includes 12,000 high school students who are taking college courses for only $5 per credit.

Despite Utah having the third-lowest cost for tuition and fees in the nation, students still struggle financially. We are introducing new scholarship programs to bridge funding gaps, and we have put interventions in place to reach 45% completion by 2025. We will use technology to support retention, completion and other student needs from recruitment to graduation.

We aim to build a strong culture founded on exceptional care, exceptional accountability and exceptional results. In a world that's increasingly divided, we believe it is important to create opportunity systematically for as many people as possible, which is why we'll remain open admission and continue to offer a range of meaningful credentials.

Read Astrid Tuminez's President Speaks column, "Dual-mission colleges a solution to higher ed’s selectivity problem."

Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah. Courtesy of Utah Valley University Marketing

Freeman Hrabowski III, University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC)

At a time when U.S. public life is marked by conflict and disagreement, we in higher education face the challenge of helping all of our students feel both welcome and respected within our communities. Our approach at UMBC emerges from our commitment to free expression, an inclusive practice enshrined in the Constitution that is also among our campus's core values. We recognize that the expression of opposing views can at times feel uncomfortable, or even jarring. This highlights the importance of efforts to help students navigate complexity, listen discerningly and empathically, embrace each other's humanity, and use their voices responsibly and effectively.

As we work to help students recognize the importance of voting and of involvement in the electoral process, we also have the chance to highlight other potential avenues for civic action. At UMBC, our students are solving problems and building community, on and off campus. This includes playing leading roles in reevaluating and greatly improving our approach to preventing and responding to sexual violence and misconduct. Their experiences of working across difference, and knowing that they truly matter and belong, will help all of us at UMBC hold the doors of inclusion open and strengthen our community.

Read Freeman Hrabowski's President Speaks column, "Shared governance key to becoming an 'empowered university'."

Freeman Hrabowski (right), president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Marlayna Demond for UMBC