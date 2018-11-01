7 principals dish on changing roles, responsibilities

Principals’ roles are changing. Most are now expected to spend a greater portion of their time focusing on instructional issues and supporting and observing teachers.

More than 79% of principals who responded to the 2018 National Association of Elementary School Principals’ survey, for example, said there has been a moderate to large increase in the time they spend on areas such as using assessment data for instructional planning, developing the school as a professional learning community and ensuring teachers are using effective instructional practices.

In order to be strong instructional leaders, however, administrators might have to let go of some non-instructional tasks. After all, there’s really no such thing as a “superstar” principal, said Scott Thompson, the former deputy chief for innovation and school design with the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS), during a forum earlier this year sponsored by New America.

“Those people just don’t exist, and they can’t do that work for 100 hours a week for 10 years,” he said.

Some districts have created new administrative roles, such as a director of school operations within DCPS, and school business managers within Atlanta Public Schools. And in other districts, teachers are taking on school leadership responsibilities and adopting hybrid roles — which can also allow principals to be more involved in issues related to teaching and learning.

We asked seven leading principals across the country this question: Given the increasing focus on instruction in principals' roles nationwide, how have responsibilities been redistributed in your building, and has this facilitated more bottom-up leadership opportunities? Here are their answers.

Bridgette Bellows — Abraham Lincoln High School, Council Bluffs, Iowa

As a high school principal in Council Bluffs, I am fortunate to be a part of the National School Administrative Managers (SAM) Innovation Project. Our SAMs are completely dedicated to taking on the management responsibilities of the building and freeing up principals' time for instruction. Some of the major things that my SAM handles are transportation, evaluation of classified staff, all building maintenance issues, our 1:1 initiative and many others.

I am also fortunate to work with someone who is very skilled, which makes it easier for me to concentrate on getting into classrooms and providing teachers with feedback. I work with roughly 80 teachers and have set the goal of providing each of them face to face feedback at least once every three weeks. Having a SAM who is completely capable of handling the management side of things has allowed me to reach my goal, which has been very motivating for me. I love working with teachers and students and am hoping that my feedback is having a positive impact on classroom practice.

Kemi Husbands — Langdon Elementary School, Washington, D.C.

At La​ngdon Elementary School, having a manager of school logistics (MSL) has allowed me to be more focused, intentional and reflective about our school's instructional practices. I know almost every student by name because I have more time to spend in classrooms, and I have more time to provide ongoing feedback and direction for my administrative team. The administrative team is made up of an assistant principal, instructional coach, the MSL, grade-level leads, the dean, the community partnership lead, a social worker and the front office lead. These leaders and I work to provide professional development, support and feedback to our dedicated educators aligned to our school initiatives and goals.

Last year, we saw a 22.8% increase in students scoring a four or five on PARCC in English Language Arts, and a 9.3% increase in math. With more time to focus on instruction and to provide leadership direction, I’m able to look beyond the data and work with individual staff at all levels to identify their strengths and growth areas, and to implement new instructional models. For example, instead of ensuring the building is ready for student arrival in the morning, I am able to host and/or peer observe morning professional development that is led by an administrative lead with teachers/staff, have one-on-one meetings with staff members and work to increase buy-in from our staff.

Empowering our MSL to lead on everything from building maintenance to substitute coverage gives me more time to engage our students, families and staff. As a result, everyone at Langdon knows that they are an instrumental part of the District of Columbia Public Schools' vision to ensure every student feels loved, challenged and prepared to positively influence society and thrive in life.

Amy Scruton — Willard Intermediate School, Santa Ana, California

I calendar classroom time every day to make sure it happens. There is always work that can be done, but only certain hours you can see students in classrooms. I make myself get up and leave my office several times a day to walk classrooms.

We have set very high instructional goals and everyone is part of the solution. So, for example, in math, my teachers recognize that student mathematical discourse is important. Using improvement science, they study the problem as a group. First they determine what they want to improve, then they determine what they think they could change to improve it. From there they test it out in the classroom and get data from the students. The teachers look at the data and tweak things again to see if they get better results.

This cycle continues as they continue to study and learn solutions to improvement. By teachers taking ownership, my job as an administrator is to support them with professional development and time to work on the problem. My district still requires an enormous amount of paperwork, but we work hard to strategically think about who is best to work on each area. Together we can accomplish more.