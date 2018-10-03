A new conversation about online schools

As our world, workforce, and culture continue to transform with more equitable access to technology and tools, so, too, must education systems transform in order to prepare a new generation of scholars, leaders, and colleagues.

When it comes to supporting teaching and learning, Pearson is fully committed to innovating, knowing that past success is not a reliable indicator of future progress. And, this is why we are invested in designing effective and engaging online learning environments for all phases of the K-20 continuum and beyond, especially through the continued evolution of K-12 education via full-time online schools like Connections Academy schools, which receive online learning services from our Online & Blended Learning team.

A recent exploration of full-time online Connections Academy schools across the United States — reviewed by SRI International and audited by PwC — provides insight into the unique student population served by online schools and the need to re-evaluate the measures by which radically different learning environments are held accountable in order to truly understand both their success in reaching students and opportunities for improvement.

From my perspective, a few of the most interesting findings of this research include:

Connections Academy schools serve an incredibly mobile student population, more than twice the mobility rate of their traditional school counterparts (41 percent v. 17 percent)

When taking mobility into account, Connections Academy schools are performing as well or better than comparable traditional schools and other online schools

Connections Academy students tend not to fit neatly into a common definition of the “average student” — they are often very high achieving and independent students; students struggling academically in a traditional environment; students living with severe illness, or victims of bullying

This research does a lot to expand the current national conversation about online schools, and quite frankly, it’s about time. We are no longer asking, “does online school work?” but rather, “what works best in online schooling?” New data is driving conversations that need to happen in order for educators to effectively evaluate online school performance. Simply put, current accountability measures were designed for a traditional school experience. As the data shows, online school is anything but -- so let’s talk about that. We are eager to connect and look forward to sharing the new study with educators, policymakers, families, and students.

But it's vital to remember that, beyond the rigor of the research are the thousands of very real and validating student stories that online school leaders will share effortlessly. Stories of students who, for a variety of reasons, are not succeeding in the traditional classroom. For these students, online school is exactly what they need to be successful. Schools and districts also are finding that online school can be just the thing to support the students they serve who may have unique needs, and almost every district across the country faces such challenges in some respects.

So let’s have new conversations about full-time online schools and learning -- ones that consider new data and real student stories, and move beyond traditional criticism and toward deeper curiosity.

Tom ap Simon is the managing director for Pearson Online & Blended Learning, delivering full-time online school services to schools nationwide. In the 2018-19 school year Pearson Online & Blended Learning will support over 70,000 K-12 students with online education.