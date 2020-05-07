AASA: New Title IX rules make administrators' jobs 'more challenging'

Dive Brief:

The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday released long-awaited updates to Title IX regulations that increase the responsibility for K-12 schools to report and investigate sexual harassment and assault claims.

Starting Aug. 14, schools will be required to respond to allegations when any school employee has been notified by a student, as opposed to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' earlier proposal that limited those employees to teachers. Institutions can be held liable if they fail to respond to notices by bus drivers, coaches, cafeteria staff and others.

In addition, the regulations make optional live hearings between the student victim and the accused, rather than previous language that required formal proceedings.

Dive Insight:

DeVos clarified in a press call Wednesday that the new regulations are also applicable if the alleged incidents occurred in a virtual setting or during distance learning.

For the first time, Title IX will also formally include an expanded definition of sexual harassment to include sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking as unlawful. But some say that definition leaves out instances where students are verbally harassed or threatened.

Additionally, the new regulations require schools to have accessible options for reporting harassment verbally or in writing, including by email or through telephone. And anyone can report incidents, including bystanders, parents and friends.

But regardless of a formal complaint, the regulations require schools to offer supportive measures for the alleged victim. The Education Department's Office of Civil Rights says those kinds of supports can include counseling, extension of deadlines, modifications of classwork or schedules, campus escort services, increased monitoring or security, and no-contact orders.

While a number of school groups acknowledge the positive change compared to the 1975 regulations, they also said the rules put in place new requirements for administrators and staff to follow.

"This is only going to make it more challenging for administrators to do their jobs because now we have a ton of procedures that didn’t exist before," Sasha Pudelski, advocacy director for AASA, The School Superintendents Association, told Education Dive. She added the regulations "greatly alter" policies from the department's 2001 guidance that district personnel have been following for almost two decades.

Now that schools will be required to respond to any school employee who is notified by a student about an incident, Pudelski said significant trainings, processes and policies will have to be put in place to ensure officials address all sexual assault claims.

Francisco M. Negrón Jr., chief legal officer for the National School Boards Association,​ added that any employee being notified may be less practical for districts from an operational standpoint. "What if a comment is made sort of in passing or to a custodial employee?" he explained. "It may be that schools have to put into place policies about how that information flows uphill so that the district can actually do something about it."